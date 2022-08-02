ArtWalk at Liberty Station | Aug 6 & 7, 2022

SAN DIEGO — Join CBS 8 at ArtWalk @ Liberty Station on Saturday, Aug 6, and Sunday, Aug 7.
The 17th Annual Fine Arts festival is free to attend and runs 10AM to 6PM on Saturday, and 10AM to 5PM on Sunday.
Parking is free at Liberty Station, located at 2751 Dewey Rd, San Diego, CA 92106.
This year ArtWalk is celebrating 17 years of bringing this fun community event to Liberty Station. The show celebrates creativity with more than 150 artists coming from across several states and Mexico.
More information at artwalksandiego.com/liberty station.