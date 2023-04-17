Bags for the Brave | Supporting our San Diego military community

Help support our military members and their families with CBS 8’s Bags for the Brave!

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is partnering with Navy Federal Credit Union and Step to collect and distribute personal care items for our military families in San Diego County.

The drive will be taking place throughout the month of May 2023 and will include drop-off locations across San Diego County. The distribution of the bags is planned for June 3, 2023.

The drop-off locations will include 27 San Diego County Navy Federal Credit Unions throughout the region.

Items requested: Bath soap, body lotion, dental floss, deodorant, disposable razors, foot powder, hand soap, laundry soap/pods, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, toothpaste and toothbrushes.