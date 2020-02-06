Blood and Food Drive: Tuesday, June 16 - A day of double giving!

Donate food and blood, two of our most essential needs to help San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Join News 8, The American Red Cross and Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank for our DAY OF DOUBLE GIVING.

DONATE BLOOD & FOOD, two of our most essential needs to help San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuesday, June 16

8am – 6pm

Pechanga Arena

3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

Social distancing and health regulations implemented

BLOOD DONATION

To donate blood, please click here to make your appointment.

FOOD DONATION

To donate food, drop off non-perishable food items from the safety of your car on June 16 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena, or click here to donate food items virtually or make a monetary donation.

In times of need, people come together to support one another. “Time and time again, San Diego has answered the call when our blood supply becomes critically low,” said Kyle Kraska, sports director, News 8.

“Now, COVID-19 has also presented challenges for our San Diego Food Bank as it is distributing more than twice the monthly meals to San Diegans in need. These concurrent drives will go a long way to satisfying two of our most urgent needs.”

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County.

Last year, the Food Bank distributed 28 million pounds of food, and the Food Bank serves, on average, 350,000 people per month in San Diego County, and has doubled its distribution since the COVID-19 pandemic. Through our North County Food Bank chapter and by partnering with nearly 500 nonprofit partners with feeding programs, the Food Bank provides nutritious food to individuals and families in need in communities throughout San Diego County.