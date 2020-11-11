Boeing gives millions to veterans groups, including some in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In honor of Veterans Day, Boeing announced a $14.2 million charitable grants package Wednesday supporting nearly 100 veterans organizations worldwide, including $260,000 for four organizations in San Diego County.



The investments will fund veterans workforce transition services and recovery and rehabilitation programs through 2021 and beyond. They bring the company's four-year total of contributions to veterans groups to more than $41 million.



The Chicago-based aerospace giant said the grants will also "build on Boeing's commitment to combat racism and advance racial equity and social justice at all levels."



The package includes a previously announced $1 million investment in The Mission Continues and a new $500,000 investment in U.S.VETS. Organizations receiving funding will direct Boeing dollars to programs that increase the number of underserved and minority veterans receiving support.



Boeing also announced a partnership with the Institute for Veterans & Military Families to establish Future Force, a workforce training, recruitment and placement program for veterans. The program will offer certification and training courses focused on the aerospace and defense industry, complemented by networking and employment opportunities for qualified transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses.



"During this challenging time, Boeing is proud to partner with leading veterans organizations to provide our global veteran communities and their families with essential workforce transition support, and recovery and rehabilitation programs that address mental health," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.