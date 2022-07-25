CBS 8 teams up with San Diego Blood Bank and Palomar Health for August blood drive

The drive will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Palomar Medical center in Escondido.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives and your donation will go toward helping San Diegans get the blood they need.

The drive will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Palomar Medical center in Escondido.

For more info, including how to register to donate, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donors.

In April, CBS 8 worked with the San Diego Blood Bank to spread awareness on the impact of donating blood. The April blood drive collected 41 units of blood which could positively impact the lives of 123 people in our community.