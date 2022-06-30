CBS 8 heads to Mission Bay this weekend for largest International Coastal Cleanup

Come join CBS 8 and the community for the global coastal cleanup day in San Diego County.

If you want to help, there are plenty of places you can pitch in to keep trash off the beach and out of the ocean.

Volunteers across the world will do their part to remove trash from the environment.

“It's nice to take care of mother earth. You want to come out here and have a nice experience,” said Claire Kelly, San Diego State University graduate.

But our beach and ocean need some TLC.

“We are facing an absolute crisis in terms of ocean plastic pollution, nearly 11 million metric tons of plastic flow into our ocean each year,” said Anja Brandon, PhD.

Brandon is the U.S. Plastics and Policy Analyst at Ocean Conservancy, an environmental non-profit that is organizing the largest coastal cleanup in the world on Saturday.

“We need to keep targeted beach cleanups happening on a massive scale,” said Brandon.

CBS 8 has been a leader in keeping our communities clean and will be there again on Sunday.

Saturday's International Coastal Cleanup is in its 38th year attracting volunteers across the globe from southern California to Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Since it started local organizers say more than 273,000 volunteers in San Diego County alone collected 5.5 million pounds of litter and debris.

“It's such a good sense of community to bring people together and clean up beaches,” said Kelly.

During any cleanup, volunteers can download the Ocean Conservancy Clean Swell app and upload pictures and document what they picked up such as cigarette butts, food wrappers and plastic bottles.

The Ocean Conservancy tracks data and takes that to lawmakers for action.

“This has helped us learn that targeting single use plastic packaging and food ware has to be central to any strategy that tackles plastic pollution,” said Brandon.

California is at the forefront of cutting down on plastic waste. In June, Governor Newsom signed SB 54 which aims to reduce 23 million tons of plastic in the state over the next ten years.

“To put that in context, that's roughly the equivalent of 26 times the weight of the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Brandon.

No matter how big or small of a pickup, these efforts can help many continue to enjoy the simple pleasures of the coast.

“Whenever I surf, I have a little thing in my wet suit. If I see a little plastic and gather it up and tuck it in their and dispose of it when I get out of the water,” said Zach Brosi, surfer.

CBS 8 is pitching in for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day tomorrow. From 9 a-m to noon, thousands of San Diegans will hit the beaches, trails and streets to pick up litter. To find a cleanup site near you, click here.