SAN DIEGO — Did you know that just one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives in our area and the need for blood is critical right now. That’s why CBS 8 is working with The San Diego Blood Bank on a special drive that is happening Tuesday, April 26 at Grossmont Center. Your blood donation will go toward helping our neighbors in need. To make an appointment, click here.
CBS 8/San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive
Tuesday, April 26
Grossmont Center in La Mesa
