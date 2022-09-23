Celebrating San Diego's 'promotoras' | Keeping communities connected

The concept of the promotoras program stretches back to the 1950s in Latin America, when promotoras were used to bring health care to underserved communities.

SAN DIEGO — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we got a closer look at the heroic work being done by San Diego County's "Promotoras" - specially trained health advocates who work directly with the Latino community.

For decades, though, these dynamic women have been serving the neighborhoods they live in, using a common language and culture to make their communities safer and healthier.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 8 spent an afternoon with some of these dedicated workers in City Heights, where they were clearly on a mission.

Armed with fliers and other information, they took to the streets, connecting directly with their neighbors.

Going door to door, they demonstrated how committed they are to making sure their community is informed and empowered.

They are called 'promotoras': specially-trained community health care advocates who work one-one-one with thousands of local families in their own neighborhoods.

Gabriela, a mother of three, has worked as a promotora for the past year.

"I like helping people," she told CBS 8.

These promotoras share a common language and culture with the community they serve, which helps create a sense of trust.

Miriam Rodriguez is director of the promotoras program in City Heights, part of the San Diego Latino Health Coalition, which has played a critical role over the past couple years in educating the community about COVID-19 and the importance of getting the vaccine: something that many residents here were initially hesitant to do.

"As a child, I was really eager to give back and to help out, because that's what my family did," Rodriguez told CBS 8.

The promotoras work directly with families to dispel any myths surrounding the virus, and help them sign up for testing and immunizations.

"They'd call us, like, 'I get lost on the web site, so I would rather talk with you, because I know you," she said. "You are a trusted source, so it is really encouraging to see that communication with the community."

"It is really great and positive energy," she added.

The concept of the promotoras program stretches back to the 1950s in Latin America, when promotoras were used to bring health care to underserved communities.

Here in California, they were especially prevalent in the 1980s, helping to work in HIV/AIDS prevention.

Over the years, they have served as 'trusted messengers' when it comes to educating the community about everything from cancer and diabetes prevention, to nutrition, to mental health.

"We're going to go out there and give them resources for their neighbors as well," Rodriguez explained.

These promotoras also provide help beyond the health care field: for example, by providing information about renters' rights.

On the day CBS 8 tagged along, they were getting the word out about San Diego's 'Parks After Dark,' a summertime program that opens several city parks to kids and families Thursday through Saturday nights.

"I see new families coming into our park, and I see families from around the area and they feel welcome," Rodriguez said.

Another new initiative: the promotoras are partnering with City Heights Food Shed.

The local non-profit not only provides families with fresh, locally grown, organic food, but is also organizing bi-weekly cooking classes to teach the community about nutrition and healthy eating.

"You can come and share your recipes, and in that time when we're sharing recipes, we are also sharing other resources," Rodriguez old CBS 8.

Promotoras has proven to be a true 'recipe for success' in keeping the community safer, healthier, and more connected.