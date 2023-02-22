x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Cheers! Taste Of Third in Chula Vista is coming in March

Come out and experience the best bits and sips from more than 25 local businesses in Chula Vista.
Credit: Taste of Third

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — CBS 8 is working for the people of Chula Vista by supporting Taste of Third, which is held Thursday March 23 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.  

Come out and experience the best bits and sips from more than 25 local businesses in Chula Vista. You’ll also enjoy live/local music as you stroll through the beautiful South Bay neighborhood.  

This is the 27th annual Taste of Third and this year’s event promises to be a foodie’s dream. For more information on how to get tickets, go to downtownchulavista.com.

LOCATION: At the corner of Third Avenue and Park Way, you’ll receive a Taste of Third Passport

DATE: Thursday, March 23

HOURS: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS: Early Bird tickets: $40, plus a service fee | General Sale tickets: $45, plus a service fee.

MORE INFORMATION: Downtown Chula Vista 

More Videos

In Other News

Personal stories highlight the importance of American Heart Month

Before You Leave, Check This Out