Chicano Federation celebrates 52 years of service, SD Loyal partnership

The Federation held its annual "Unity Luncheon" Friday afternoon, their first in-person event since the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — The Chicano Federation of San Diego County held its annual "Unity Luncheon" in downtown San Diego Friday, where they celebrated 52 years of service, and their new partnership with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

"We're excited to be here for a number of reasons, one of which is this is our first in-person event in 18 months, and as you can see there's a lot of energy," CEO Nancy Maldonado said.

During the event, Maldonado said the Federation was able to stay active throughout the pandemic, keeping their social service programs running. They also became a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site and offered help and resources for the Latino community.

Keynote speaker, SD Loyal's Landon Donovan, commended the Federation, and also spoke about their partnership, in support of kids this summer.

"We like them, are trying to become an institution and an asset in the community that really cares," Donovan said. "And there's no one better to learn from than a group of people doing it for 52 years."

In late August, the Federation and the soccer club will host a soccer camp for kids, ages 5-12. The camp, happening at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, will allow kids to learn about the cultural aspects of the game, and train under SD Loyal players each day.

