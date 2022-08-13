x
Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022

Come visit CBS 8 as we support this fun, free event!
Credit: CBS 8

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!

The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. 

Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history. 

The 2022 Lemon Festival will include live music from two stages, a lemon cook-off competition, a wine & beer garden and of course, fun for the kids.

