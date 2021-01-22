City Heights community fridge helps neighbors feed neighbors

Even if people are hurting, others are helping.

SAN DIEGO — It’s two of the sweetest words in the English language.

"Free food."

In cities all over the country, fridges are filled with fresh food for those who need it most.

Located in the ally behind 3722 Wilson Avenue, the City Heights community fridge is open to everyone.

“I’ve got some apples, oranges, tuna, [and] mayo,” said Rachel, a community member putting a bag of rice on the pantry door. “If you can keep your body healthy, that’s the best way you can take care of yourself from inside and out.”

With tons of nonperishables and a fridge full of fresh food, the City Heights community fridge is a way for anyone to help pitch in and help those who are hungry. News 8 spoke to one of the organizers of the fridge on the phone.

“People are hurting during the pandemic," said another community member. "We just wanted to help people and provide mutual aid and support to our community.”

You might remember a few months back that a similar community fridge in North Park was shut down due to not following health guidelines. The organizer News 8 spoke to said they’ve been in compliance with city rules and should be good to go.