The need for blood is critical, especially during the holidays. And every donation has the power to save lives.

That’s why CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are partnering with the San Diego Blood Bank.

Join us at any of the Blood Bank locations on Wednesday, January 5th for a County-wide blood drive. Start the new year off right, by serving our Community.