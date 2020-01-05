COVID-19 Community Response Fund passes $10 million raised, over $7 million donated

New donations to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund will be matched one-to-one by the Hervey Family Fund at The San Diego Foundation.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has reached $10.8 million in donations. To date, the Fund has granted $7 million to more than 50 San Diego nonprofit organizations working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The most recent round of rapid response grants, totaling $1.8 million, is helping organizations that provide vital services and support to vulnerable communities, including foster youth, refugees, and homeless San Diegans.

“While we continue to see the needs grow, we’re inspired by the generosity of our region to help one another during this challenging time” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. The support for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and its impact shows than San Diegans are choosing hope.”

In addition to the $10.8 million raised, the Hervey Family has announced a new $1.5 million matching campaign through the Hervey Family Fund at The San Diego Foundation. New donations to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund will be matched one-to-one by the family.

Businesses, individuals, and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at SDFoundation.org/COVID19 where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or more information about the interest-free loan program.

The latest round of rapid response grants include:

Promises2Kids - $150,000

To provide critical resources and support to current and former foster youth.

Operation Hope - $100,000

To provide shelter and other essential services for children and single women in need in North County.

Center for Community Solutions - $100,000

To provide shelter and other essential services to survivors of relationship and sexual violence.

Monarch School - $100,000

To provide food, shelter, educational support, and other services to homeless students and families.

Alpha Project for the Homeless - $100,000

To provide emergency assistance, rapid rehousing, and supportive housing for homeless San Diegans.

San Diego LGBT Community Center - $100,000

To provide virtual crisis counseling, support, and other essential services such as food, housing, and healthcare to the LGBTQ community.

Second Chance - $100,000

To provide critical resources and support for formerly incarcerated San Diegans and justice system-involved youth.

Solutions for Change - $100,000

To provide emergency support, services and relief for low-wage families.

Community HousingWorks - $100,000

To provide essential services and support for San Diegans living in affordable housing.

Ocean Discovery Institute - $100,000

To provide food assistance and educational support for hundreds of students in need.

Reality Changers - $75,000

To provide online tutoring and a new virtual college readiness curriculum for low-income students.

North County LGBTQ Resource Center - $75,000

To provide critical support and services to low-income, LGBTQ youth and adults.

Casa de Amparo - $60,000

To provide basic needs, including food, healthcare and shelter for local foster youth.

Southwestern College Foundation - $60,000

To provide resources that meet the essential needs of students living in South Bay.

Armed Services YMCA - $50,000

To provide social services and food assistance to junior enlisted military members and families.

Alliance San Diego - $50,000

To provide critical resources and services to immigrants in San Diego who are ineligible for government relief programs.

Cesar Chavez Service Clubs - $50,000

To provide food assistance and emergency relief to hundreds of families, many of whom have language and technology barriers.

Just in Time for Foster Youth - $50,000

To provide food assistance, housing support and other essential services to transition-age foster youth.

Somali Family Service - $50,000

To provide rental assistance and other essential services for refugees and immigrants from East Africa and the Middle East.

PATH (People Assisting The Homeless) - $50,000

To provide food assistance for people with chronic medical conditions living in interim housing.

San Diego Organizing Project - $50,000

To mobilize dozens of San Diego congregations for emergency response and support for its members.

Voices of Our City - $30,000

To provide food assistance, case management and emergency support for unsheltered San Diegans.

STEP (Support the Enlisted Project) - $25,000

To provide emergency assistance and relief for enlisted San Diegans.

Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce - $25,000

To provide emergency assistance and support to local small businesses.

Asian Business Association of San Diego - $25,000

To provide emergency assistance and support to local small businesses.

Barrio Logan College Institute - $24,000

To provide computers and internet access to students and staff to continue their classwork and educational development.

Casa Familiar - $20,000

To provide bilingual assistance with unemployment applications, referrals and relief programs for San Diegans in need.

Heaven's Windows - $10,000