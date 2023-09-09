Del Mar Wine + Food Festival kicked off its grand tasting

Foodies, wine enthusiasts and chefs celebrated different cuisines at the inaugural festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL MAR, Calif. — Music, food and wine is what San Diegans got to experience at the inaugural Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. With more than 200 different restaurants, wine and spirit companies in attendance, the event had something for everyone.

“There's a lot of meat options. I don't eat meat, but there's some...vegan food so that was a very cool surprise, and lots of alcohol and wine and this amazing watermelon margarita,” festival attendee Jennifer Jacobs-Schauble said.

For chefs like Abner Peralta, from Alejandra's Fine Mexican Food & Cantina, it also served as a way for them to share a taste of home. Peralta showcased a dish inspired by the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

“I mean it's good, I mean I think Nayarit is a little known for seafood, so just having the opportunity to bring it over here it's good opportunity right and I'm glad people enjoy it,” Peralta said.

The inaugural festival kicked off on Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 11 and features more than 25 events hosted across San Diego’s North County. One of the most exciting events during the six days of wine and food magic is the Grand Tasting that kicks off Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 from one of San Diego’s largest outdoor venues, the Surf Sports Park.

Troy Johnson, Food Network star and San Diego Magazine owner, along with Carlos Anthony, Executive Chef of Herb & Wood in Little Italy announced the brand new festival on May 23.

CBS 8 is proud to be the official media partner for this inaugural event celebrating the San Diego County food & drink scene with a portion of proceeds supporting Feeding San Diego. Our team got the chance to meet viewers and listen to their stories.

Our Marcella Lee also got the chance to be a food judge for 80 different restaurants.

“I like flavors that are unique and that kind of pop, I like things with a kick because I do enjoy spicy food,” Lee said.

For attendees, it was also about celebrating good cuisine.

“Just great to see like all the local like restaurants and wineries and different beverage companies like coming together and celebrating like San Diego its amazing to be a part of,” attendee Roger Rojas said.