Del Sur Kennel Club dog show donates to Ukraine relief

The Kennel Club is encouraging animal lovers to donate to Ukraine relief.

SAN DIEGO — Though today is the opening day of the Del Sur Kennel Club's weekend long dog show, Friday is reserved for the friendly Golden Retrievers.

After the brushing, the blow drying and of course the treat giving – these polished pups will take the ring.

"Most of the dogs, they know what it's about," said Joella Cunnington, the President of the Del Sur Kennel Club. "There's some dogs that walk into the ring and they'll go 'pick me.' Nobody else needs to come in,"

Cunnington says that this weekend around 700 dogs of all breeds will be at the show, strutting their stuff in front of a judge at the Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center.

But sunny San Diego is quite far from where Karina Harbuz was just eight months ago.

The problems that she faces getting her dog ready for the ring, pale in comparison for what her family is facing right now in Ukraine.

"It's a really difficult situation," said Harbuz. "My parents stay in Ukraine and my father is at war. I'm always trying to call my mother, ask her how they are and I try to help them as much as I can,"

There is also a significant amount of animals trapped in the crossfire in Ukraine. Animal activists from the United States going overseas to rescue as many as they can.

The Del Sur Kennel Club and the AKC are asking participants and animal lovers to donate to Equiwent, a German organization that provides aid for humans and animals.

While getting your dog ready for showtime might seem like a pressing issue, dog lovers everywhere realize that somethings are bigger then getting that blue ribbon.

"This is the best group of people to ask," said Cunnington. "Dog people are very generous,"