Donations needed for Ocean Beach Toy and Food Drive

Skrewball Whiskey is matching each donation to help generate money to help buy food and toys for struggling families

SAN DIEGO — A local community is coming together to help OB families in need this holiday season, but first they need your help.

The Ocean Beach Town Council’s annual Food and Toy drive is normally a big volunteer event but this year, they are having to do things differently because of the pandemic.

For more than 20 years, the Ocean Beach Town Council Food and Toy drive has created a buzz around the community but this year with closures, getting the word out has been a challenge.

“I feel like all of those small conversations that you normally have with your neighbor down at the pub is just it's lost,” said Cameron Reid, Ocean Beach Town Council Food & Toy Drive co-chair.

The town council is a social welfare non-profit and doesn’t get big corporate donations. It's had to change several things this year, including holding off on its community grants. Last year, it gave $12,000 in community grants. This year the holiday parade was a drive-through parade, while this weekend’s auction and awards gala will be held virtually.

With COVID-19 restrictions, community food donations will not be accepted so more money is needed to buy the food and more people are needing help. Reid said it’s gone from serving 100 people last year to 150 individuals this year including three times as many seniors.

“You know, sometimes when we deliver these packages, you realize, ‘I live right there. I had no idea.’ It's just you never know what's behind that door,” said Reid.

To help generate donations, Skrewball Whiskey owners, Steve and Brittany Yeng, are matching each donation up to $10,000. They’ve been big donors in the community, by Skrewing it Forward with a roadtrip across the U.S., raising money to help food and bar industry workers and feed struggling musicians and industry workers.

"We both come from very humble beginnings and we need to be there when people need help most,” said Yeng. “There are a lot of hardships and bumps in the road, but it doesn't stop you from helping out one another.”

He and his wife grew up in Ocean Beach and said they have been on the receiving end of needing help.

It hit home when he heard an OB Elementary student told Santa that all he wanted for Christmas was food and money for his family.

“To make the holiday for kids like me when I was a kid who didn't have much to look forward to,” said Yeng.

No matter the challenges, there will always be some Ocean Beach love surrounding the town council’s food and toy drive.



“In its 20 plus history, it’s really for your neighbors. It's your friends. It's maybe the people you didn't think you needed help,” said Reid.