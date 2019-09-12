SAN DIEGO — The boil water notice is over in Poway, but the effects of seven days without tap water are lingering.

Many restaurants were forced to close for a week. Now, people throughout San Diego County are encouraged to dine out in Poway to support businesses and employees who lost wages.

The North San Diego Business Chamber is challenging everyone to step up and support this effort.

News 8 was joined by Mayor Steve Vaus Monday morning, who says the “Eat Big, Tip Big” challenge will run through the entire month of December.

The mayor says every restaurant in Poway will be participating.