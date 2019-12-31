SAN DIEGO —

Employees with Bath Fitter San Diego dropped off brand new socks and blankets to Father Joe's Villages on Monday. They’ve been holding a donation drive all of December.

"We had really good participation this year,” said Elia Sanders from Bath Fitter San Diego. “It was amazing."

Father Joe's expands its shelter services to help get people off the street and out of the cold anytime temperatures drop below 45 degrees.

RELATED: Father Joe's hosts Christmas Eve feast for homeless residents

RELATED: San Diego Housing Commission expands shelters due to chilly overnight forecast Tuesday