Feeding San Diego | Give Hope, Share Joy

Hundreds of thousands of people right here in San Diego face food insecurity every day. The increase in food and gas costs along with high cost of living throughout our area are impacting so many of our neighbors.

Give hope, Share Joy will help provide nutritious food to San Diegans who need us most right now. By making a gift, you offer hope to children, seniors, families and our military heroes. Every dollar donated provides 2 meals, and this Monday, every donation is matched up to $10,000 thanks to Tracon Pharma. For more info on Feeding San Diego, including how to donate, please go to feedingsandiego.org now.