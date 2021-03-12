Feeding San Diego Food Drives

Giving hope and sharing joy to the local families, children, Veterans, and seniors in San Diego.

Over 1 million San Diegans are at risk of experiencing hunger. Local families, children, Veterans, and seniors are unsure of when their next meal will be.

That’s why CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to give hope and share joy.

Thank you San Diego for your incredible response towards the “Give Hope Share Joy” food distribution event with Feeding San Diego. The drive scheduled for Friday, December 17 in Chula Vista is completely booked with 1,200 families registered!

However, Feeding San Diego hosts many more drive-through food distributions throughout the County every week.

To see when and where these drives are, or to make a donation to help our neighbors in need, just go to feedingsandiego.org.

This drive-through food distribution event held on December 17 in Chula Vista is full.

Together Tour