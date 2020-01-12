Giving Tuesday expected to give non-profits a donation boost

The need is critical and while donations are increasing, non-profits are relying on virtual donation campaigns.

SAN DIEGO — After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time for Giving Tuesday. And this year, non-profits really need the support. Fundraising has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for help is rising.

Non-profits like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego moved their fundraising efforts online and hope with Giving Tuesday already online that it will boost donations.

Essential workers belong to 77% of the families at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego.

“The parents need the confidence while they're at work providing for their families, the kids are able to get distance learning completed and having social interactions that are critical to childhood development,” said Kira Foody, V.P. of Development at Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego.

During the pandemic, the local Boys & Girls Club had to adapt and become a full-day campus, retrofitting its WIFI and training volunteers to become teachers to assist in virtual learning. Like so many non-profits, the need for virtual donations has increased.

“I will be honest with you, I was terrified that people would say, 'hey it's not our year, we cannot help,’” said Foody.

There’s been record unemployment numbers, 9% of Americans didn’t pay their rent or mortgage and one in six San Diegans face food insecurity. Yet, local Boys & Girls Club and other charities said people are still donating. Tuesday, December 1, is the global generosity movement known as Giving Tuesday and it is expected to increase donations.

“Giving Tuesday is far more expansive than in years past and that's a wonderful thing for communities in need and people in need,” said Wendy Patrick, SDSU Business Ethics lecturer.

Because of COVID-19, fundraising campaigns have moved online. The Salvation Army has fewer red kettles outside of stores and instead you, can ring online and give.

For Giving Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Club launched a $200,000 goal for its scholarship fund to help those who can’t pay for the program.

“We know times are tough and holidays are coming and we don’t want any family to have to make the choice between sending their child to the Boys & Girls Club or putting presents under the tree tor keeping the lights on,” said Foody.

The needs are catching people’s attention. Patrick said people are coming out of the woodwork to donate money, their time and/or voice.

"The need is so high this year that we've seen people donating that normally don't - that normally haven't been the generous ones on giving Tuesday, not because they are not generous, but because they've been too busy to in years past,” said Patrick.



As people slow, they see what they have instead of what they want and a reason to universally give.

“It is our mission, although things look different to keep paving the way for San Diego youth,” said Foody.

Here are three ways to confirm a charity is legitimate.

Check with the IRS to see if it’s a registered 501 (c)(3).

Charity Navigator and Guidestar.org breaks down the percentage of your donation to the cause.

Better Business Bureau lists reports on the charity and complaints.