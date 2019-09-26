CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Port of San Diego, the City of Chula Vista and Sun Communities, Inc. held a groundbreaking celebration Thursday for two projects on the Chula Vista Bayfront – the Costa Vista RV Resort and the Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade.

As the first major projects in the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan to break ground, this monumental step sets the stage for the transformation of the Chula Vista Bayfront as envisioned by the Port, City of Chula Vista, and the community!



The Costa Vista RV Resort by Sun Communities, Inc. is a $55 million RV Park to be built at E Street and Bay Boulevard and will include panoramic views of the bayfront. The RV Park is sure to become a premier, waterfront RV camping experience in Chula Vista with significant offsite improvements to enhance the overall experience for all who live, work and play along the Chula Vista Bayfront. This project will pave the way for the resort hotel and convention center, the anchor of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, as well as the future Sweetwater and Harbor Parks, and roadways.



The second project, Sweetwater Path, will wind through the future Sweetwater Park in the northern portion of the Chula Vista Bayfront, connecting the existing Bayside Park (site of the future Harbor Park) to Bay Boulevard at E Street. Funded by an Urban Greening Grant from the California Natural Resources Agency, Sweetwater Path is the first segment of a loop connecting to the Bayshore Bikeway at the northern and southern ends of the Chula Vista Bayfront. The Urban Greening Grant is funded through the California Climate Investments Program.



The Costa Vista RV Resort and the Sweetwater Path will be the first major new components of the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, which envisions a world-class destination in Chula Vista on San Diego Bay.

When complete, the public will enjoy more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping, dining and more. While providing long-awaited, enhanced shoreline recreation and an active, commercial harbor in the South Bay, the Chula Vista Bayfront project will also establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.