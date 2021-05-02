Help reduce social isolation and loneliness among older adults this Valentine's Day

The AARP's 'Wish of a Lifetime' is asking you to be a part of their Cupid Crew this Valentine's Day by writing and sending a card to an older adult.

Sending a letter to someone you haven't been allowed to see in a long time or even a letter to a complete stranger who has been isolated during this lockdown is such a simple act, but will have a profound outcome this Valentine's Day. The lockdowns have exacerbated the loneliness epidemic here.

"It is a huge problem even in normal times. There are 2.4 million older adults who live in California who are at risk of suffering from loneliness," said Tom Wagenlander, Executive Director of Wish of a Lifetime from AARP.

You can help combat the negative effects of social isolation and make the most lonely feel loved this Valentine's Day with a simple card.

"It is amazing the power of simple things like this," said Wagenlander.

Wish of a Lifetime's cupid crew usually goes door-to-door on Valentine's Day, delivering tens of thousands of roses to older adults living alone, but this year they can't, so they are asking you to volunteer and help a senior feel special.

"This year we are accomplishing our mission and goal by sending cards and heartfelt messages of support to older adults," said Wagenlander.

Wish of a lifetime is teaming up with the Girl Scouts of the USA as well.

The young ladies are already creating and sending heartfelt cards to tens of thousands of older adults who may need a bit of a bigger heart drawn for them this February 14.

"The benefits go both ways. The younger generation gets a lot out of this experience too," said Wagenlander.

There are several ways you can send a letter. Check out their website.