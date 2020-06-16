Key West permanently adds rainbow crosswalks

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says the rainbow crosswalks mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal and everybody is recognized.

KEY WEST, Fla — Key West workers have installed permanent rainbow crosswalks on the Florida island city’s main thoroughfare.

Spanning all four corners of the intersection at Duval and Petronia streets, the crosswalks installed Monday feature long bands of all six colors of the rainbow flag, an internationally recognized LGBTQ symbol.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says the rainbow crosswalks mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal and everybody is recognized. The crosswalks’ installation was the final step in a project to repave most of Key West’s historic Duval Street.

Rainbow crosswalks were originally installed in 2015, quickly becoming a city landmark and popular photo stop.

What other people are reading right now: