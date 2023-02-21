CBS 8 proudly partners with the San Diego Latino Film Festival | March 9 through the 19

This year, the event takes place at the AMC Mission Valley Cinemas and Digital Gym Cinema on Market Street downtown.

SAN DIEGO — Grab the popcorn! The San Diego Latino Film Festival is back from March 9 through the 19 and CBS 8 is a proud partner.

The SDLFF was established 30 years ago as a student film fest featuring Latinos and their experiences. Since then, over 350,000 people have attended the event and over 4,000 movies have been screened.

Attendees will enjoy 160+ films from around the world , a food, beer, and tequila fest (Sabor Latino), and opening and closing night parties.

For more info including schedules and how to get tickets, go to https://sdlatinofilm.com/