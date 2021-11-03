Mayor Todd Gloria opens first block of 14th St. Greenway in East Village

Mayor Gloria said the new project helps to transform underused city streets into enhanced pedestrian pathways, adding green space and walkability.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In keeping with his pledge to create high-quality public spaces that encourage walkability and enhance quality of life for all, Mayor Todd Gloria held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in East Village to mark the opening of the first publicly funded greenway along 14th Street.

"A lot of folks call East Village home and this is going to make their home all that much more nicer to live in," Gloria said. "Greenways like this one make our urban center more walkable, help us reach our climate goals and create a more inviting space."

Thrilled to have @Cblakespear, @Mkilkenny14 and @bbrennanSD join me to open the 14th Street Greenway in #EastVillage! Greenways like this one make our urban center more walkable, help us reach our climate goals and create a more inviting space #ForAllOfUs. pic.twitter.com/6N1rezIFMO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) March 11, 2021

Gloria was joined Thursday by San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Chair Catherine S. Blakespear, Civic San Diego Chair Maddy Kilkenny and Downtown San Diego Partnership President and CEO Betsy Brennan.



The project, funded by developer fees and a Transnet Smart Growth Incentive Program grant from SANDAG, is the first of six greenways that will be created Downtown.