MTS board approves new affordable housing development in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors Thursday voted to enter an agreement with Affirmed Housing Group to build 100 "affordable" apartment units near the Beyer Boulevard Trolley Station in San Ysidro.

This is the first MTS housing development planned in San Ysidro. Contract terms include a 99-year lease of the land by MTS to Affirmed. Construction is estimated to begin by early 2024, and will take around 21 months to build.

"Building affordable housing near mass transit is critical to helping families succeed," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board and San Diego County Board of Supervisors chairman. "This development is yet another example of MTS taking leadership to address the region's housing shortage, climate action goals and provide working-class families more opportunities to thrive."

This "transit-oriented development" will replace an existing MTS parking lot, and will be home to families making 30-60% of the area's median income, an MTS statement read.

"Beyer is an inclusive, transit-oriented development that adds critically needed affordable apartments to San Diego's housing inventory and raises the bar on urban livability for hardworking families and individuals," said Jimmy Silverwood, executive vice president for Affirmed Housing. "In addition to providing beautiful, quality housing that residents can be proud to live in -- coupled with extra support to help residents live their best lives -- Beyer's proximity to reliable transportation and substantial off-site amenities fosters more sustainable living and vibrancy within the local community."

The property is planned to have studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The project is part of a larger effort by MTS to redevelop park and ride locations into transit-oriented housing developments. Nearly 2,000 units are either under construction or in the planning stages.

