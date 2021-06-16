National City makes history raising community flags, including LGBTQ+

The Kumeyaay Diegueno flag, Fire fighter mourning flag and the Juneteenth flag will also be raised to acknowledge the history of diverse populations.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City raised the LGBTQ+ Progress flag Wednesday at City Hall and the City public library for the first time in 134 years. Other community flags were also recognized, including the Kumeyaay Diegueno flag, Juneteenth flag and the Fire Fighter mourning flag.

On Tuesday evening at the National City Council meeting, the Council voted 4-1 to fly several community flags to acknowledge the history and struggles of the diverse populations in the South Bay communities.

"This is #OURStory. All marginalized communities need to feel that they are acknowledged, and their story valued. Four colleagues stood tall and recognized the importance of these flags being flown officially in our City," said National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

City Hall held a small flag raising ceremony Wednesday afternoon with leaders of the LGBTQ+ community. The LGBTQ+ Progress Flag was the first to be flown in honor of the LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

The progress flag was designed by graphic designer Daniel Quasar in 2018 who added 5 colored chevrons to the Rainbow flag to include the colors of the marginalized black and brown communities and the transgender pride flag.

Under the leadership of Mayor Sotelo-Solis, the City had its first contingency in the Pride parade in 2019 and for the 3rd year will have City Hall in rainbow colors and proclaiming June LGBTQ+ month.

