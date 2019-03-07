Every 69 minutes a United States veteran commits suicide; every day, 3200 dogs are euthanized nationwide. NEWS 8 is honored to partner with San Diego nonprofit SHELTER TO SOLDIER supporting its mission to adopt dogs from local shelters and train them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering primarily from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

KFMB

Meet Buddy, adopted from the El Cajon Animal Shelter. Follow his heartfelt journey to provide hope and renewed purpose to our military heroes who have sacrificed everything to protect our freedom.

Shelter to Soldier

We bring post-9/11 combat veterans together with trained, adopted shelter dogs to help both recover and move forward.

Learn More | Get Involved | Donate