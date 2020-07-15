News 8 Hosting School's Out, Hunger's Not food drive

Families across the county have been impacted by this pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This month, News 8 is teaming up with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Bank for our School's Out, Hunger's Not COVID-19 Summer Food Drive.

Families across the county have been impacted by this pandemic. On Tuesday, hundreds of families lined up for a food giveaway outside Oak Park Elementary School. As each car pulled up, volunteers were ready-placing boxes of food into each vehicle.

The process was so swift and organized, it's clear these food giveaways are becoming more and more common.

"Before Covid, we were feeding about 350,000 people a month, that number spiked to 600,000 people," said Jim Floros, CEO of the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Bank.

Floros and his team have been working nonstop since the pandemic began.

With more people out of work, and children not being fed at school, the need for food is increasing daily, and Floros does not anticipate it will end anytime soon.

"So even if we got a vaccine tomorrow and Covid went away, we're looking at a recession that could last a couple years so we know this is a marathon. It's not gonna be a sprint," he said.

The food bank hosts giveaways county wide. That includes partnering with eight area school districts to provide groceries for students and their families at 46 sites. Keep in mind, for many children, the meals served in school were their primary source of nutrition.

Through partnerships like this one, Board Trustee Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said even out of school, kids are ensured three free meals a day, seven days a week.

"Education is important but you got to feed them first," said Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne.

Families we spoke with say they're grateful. The pandemic left Irma Tinoco without a teaching job, and she's still waiting on unemployment. She said it’s a “bad situation right now.”

Irma isn't alone, Which is why lending a helping hand is so crucial.

Throughout the month of July, News 8 is hosting the School's Out, Hunger's Not Covid-19 Summer Food Drive. Food and donations will be collected to help struggling San Diego families.

You can drop off items at any local Vons or Albertsons-or donate to the food bank online.