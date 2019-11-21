Your generosity will fund USO San Diego programs this holiday and all year round. Make a difference during this Holiday Season by giving to those who give the most. Donate today to support our Active Duty Service Members and their families.

Thank you for your generous donations of new toys and gifts at Jersey Mike's Subs and Geppetto's toys.

ABOUT USO

About USO San Diego Every day, USO San Diego serves the San Diego military community through our centers, programs, and services. The mission of this nonprofit is to enhance the quality of life for Active Duty, Reserve, Guard and their families. Through our two centers, USO San Diego Liberty Station and USO Neil Ash Airport Center, we serve over 10,000 active duty military and their families. USO San Diego is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization relying on the generosity of volunteers and donors. To learn more about USO San Diego and our patriotic mission, please visit sandiego.uso.org.

