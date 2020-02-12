Nonprofits say need is greater this year on 'Giving Tuesday'

Following spending on Black Friday to Cyber Monday, on Giving Tuesday, local nonprofits are asking the public to give back as the need has been the greatest.

SAN DIEGO — It's a “Giving Tuesday” unlike any other in a pandemic where much has been taken away.

"Every nonprofit is probably asking you for money today,” said Amy Munera, President of Autism Society San Diego.



After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, comes Giving Tuesday in a big way.But who do you support? There's Lions, Tigers and Bears, The Foundation For Women, San Diego Housing Federation and PATH to end Homeless.

Happy #GivingTuesday! Here’s me holding a huge fluffy bunny fast asleep in my arms at @sandiegorabbits🐰 What are you choosing to give to today? 🐇 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/DS5wJJDI5U — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) December 1, 2020

“If you can give $5 that's great. If you can give $100 that's great. We totally understand that especially now with Covid, a lot of people are having financial issues. However nonprofits are also having financial issues,” Munera.



Munera urged the public to donate to Autism Society San Diego, which hosts a summer camp, “Lights Camera Autism” music festival, seven support groups a month and swim lessons as drowning is leading cause of death for youth with Autism.

“Sounds like a small thing, but that actually makes a huge difference especially when it can be really overwhelming when you first get a diagnosis," said Munera.

Many organizations including "Write Out Loud" will have their donations matched.

San Diego Humane Society has a $35,000 matching campaign to save twice as many animals in need.

"Everyone gives to animals. We have these cute puppies and kittens, but the truth of the matter is very, very small amounts of the philanthropy in this country are given to animal-related causes, only about 1 percent,” said Brian Daugherty, Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at San Diego Humane Society.

Then there's the record need with the San Diego Food Bank.

“That number has probably doubled. Maybe there's 1 million people in San Diego County that are food insecure, people who have never had to ask for help,” said Jim Floros, CEO of San Diego Food Bank.



With more hardship, the food bank is asking for more than just money.



"We need people really to step up and donate food to their local food bank as well," they said.

And we can't forget our seniors, who have been the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

With the help of 500 volunteers, ElderHelp provides services, such as transportation to the doctor and advocates help with medical insurance and reading through mail to avoid scams.

“Our seniors average about seven years longer living in their homes” said ElderHelp Director of Philanthropy Gretchen Veihl.

ElderHelp needs support for their Holiday Angels campaign, which is giving over 360 seniors a poinsettia, gift card and handmade card instead of personal home visits like years past.

“For many seniors in this community, this will be their only gift,” Veihl said.