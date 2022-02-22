'Throw out the negativity and welcome the positivity' | Latina San Diegan and wellness coach says Twosday means rebirth

Today is Twosday, Taco Tuesday and National Margarita day. Palindrome enthusiasts explain that this date is all about cleansing the body.

SAN DIEGO — This February 22, 2022, the world hit an unprecedented milestone with its number pattern and exceptional date in over a decade.

“It’s Twosday, 2/22/2022,” said San Diego local Mark Alberg, who was walking with friends to try to hunt down any deals.

It's a ubiquitous palindrome date that stands out this Tuesday, and many San Diegans are planning to celebrate.

“We are partying tonight. It's taco Tuesday, yeah we are all about taco Tuesday,” said Alberg.

While others are just going through the motions of what they call 'just another regular Tuesday.'

However, palindrome enthusiasts who are also passionate about spiritual wellness are taking it to the next level, saying the date has a larger meaning.

“Every number has a different energy and the two is very much about duality, balance, harmony, partnerships, connections, love and community. Therefore, when you think about the one plus another one, they come together,” said Arlene Salcedo, the founder of the Poderosa Movement, a non-profit that focuses on spiritual healing by practicing Mexican indigenous rituals, diversity in yoga, and other practices.

They were once performed by her Mexican great grandparents and she implements them into her daily living.

Saucedo says Tuesday's date is the perfect time to look at things in duality, meaning you should try to eliminate the negative in your life and welcome the positive.

She also says “If we really took this 2/22/22 number and made something of it, that will only radiate love, compassion, unity, into the world. which is what I feel like we all need.”

With this date signifying unity and rebirth many may flock to the nearest chapel to get married, while others like Salcedo are interested in cleansing the body.

“Doing a water bath, getting into a bathtub or a shower. If you want to cleanse, maybe go to the farmers market or Trader Joe’s to get eucalyptus plants,” said Salcedo.

She added that locals should also take advantage on this date to simply honor traditional rituals that can simply be food or drinks passed down from generations. “It could be a tea that your grandma or grandpa gave you,” she said.

If you are interested in spiritual healing exercises the group will have a virtual retreat you can sign up here:

However, for those wondering what restaurants will be offering deals on Twosday, Taco Tuesday and National Margarita Day here is a list: