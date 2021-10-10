Asian-American dessert shop honors Filipino American History Month

Jayrell Ringpis' Filipino parents inspired him and his wife to start the tasty business in hopes to achieve the American dream.

"We were inspired by that and we hope to pass that on to our children and also to our neighborhood in San Diego and our community," said Ringpis.

Snoice offers a range of items from shaved snow, milk teas and the most popular: Halo-Halo, a Filipino dessert meaning "mixed" which has a mixture of crushed ice, milk and various ingredients.



"As entrepreneurs, we wanted to be on cutting edge of things! We make it all in-house. In our Halo-Halo, we use banana and potatoes. It sounds weird," Ringpis said laughing.

"I like to learn about Filipino culture. I love the desserts here and I especially like the different textures," said customer, Kelci Ellis-Alvarez.

In honor of Filipino American History Month, Snoice collaborated with Filipino celebrities to make delicious desserts. They showcased this on their Instagram page.

"We are very diverse here and we like to honor the Filipino heritage in the community because it's important," said Adam Nyguen, worker at Snoice.

"It is one of my favorite dessert places in San Diego," said customer Ethan Lauv.

Snoice is located in Kearny Mesa and Spring Valley. They are open everyday from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

