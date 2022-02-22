Black History Month | Connecting our past with our present and looking to the future

CBS 8 celebrates Black History during the month of February.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Exploring San Diego's civil rights history

San Diego's role in the civil rights movement may not be widely known, but a community college theater in the Mountain View neighborhood is working to change that.

It's called the Educational Cultural Complex or ECC. The theater has hosted legends in the fight for civil rights, from Jesse Jackson to Stevie Wonder and Coretta Scott King. Now, the college is planning to build a civil rights museum right next to the historical theater.

Making the civil rights museum a reality will take time and money. The interim president says the museum price tag is $10 million. The civil rights museum is planned for 2025

