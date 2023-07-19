Chula Vista nonprofit raising funds to help people living on the street

Community Through Hope, a nonprofit helping the unsheltered population in South Bay, will be hosting a Latin cultural event with proceeds going to their cause.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista-based nonprofit Community Through Hope would like to invite you to join us for an evening that promotes a great cause in National City.

At Música, Motos y Mercado, attendees can enjoy incredible Latin jazz featuring Gilbert Castellanos and the new Latin jazz quintet, delicious food and drinks from local vendors, including a pop-up mercado presented by MommyCo. and complementary sunset on the rooftop deck of Harley-Davidson Coronado Beach.

The event on July 22 runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be co-hosted by CBS 8 reporter Regina Yurrita.

During the Música, Motos y Mercado event, National City resident and MasterChef Claudia Sandoval will be presented with the Cause, Culture, Community (3C) award from Community Through Hope for her dedication to local causes.

Born of a family from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, her mother and grandmother taught her how to cook from a young age, a skillset that saw its height as the winning contestant on Season 6 of MasterChef U.S. with Gordon Ramsey for which she was awarded the MasterChef trophy, right to publish her own cookbook and a $250,000 prize.

After winning the coveted title of MasterChef, she began the successful culinary consulting and catering company “Claudia's Cocina,” and has worked with significant brands including Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Nestlé, Disney and T-Mobile. She published her bestselling cookbook "Claudia’s Cocina: A Taste of Mexico" and has become a judge on various shows including, Chopped, Chopped Jr., MasterChef Latino on Telemundo, and is currently a judge on MasterChef Latinos on Estrella TV.

Most recently, Sandoval released a new food travel show called “Taste of the Border” on Discovery+. “Chef Claudia is an individual that personifies the 3Cs,” said Community Through Hope CEO Rosy Vasquez.

Despite her enormous professional achievements, Chef Claudia isn’t receiving this award for her fame in the culinary world.

The cost is $50 for general admission or $75 for the VIP lounge, which includes beverages and bites.

Harley-Davidson Coronado Beach is located at 3201 Hoover Avenue in National City.