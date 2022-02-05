Community fundraiser launches to install 'Convoy Asian Cultural District' freeway signs in Kearny Mesa

Councilmember Chris Cate said the Convoy District is known as the heart of the AAPI community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An effort is underway to raise $30,000 to purchase and install six new freeway signs along I-805 North and South to help encourage visitors to San Diego's "Convoy Asian Cultural District" in Kearny Mesa.

Representatives from the Convoy District Partnership said the San Diego freeways are used by millions of visitors and residents each year, and signage creates meaningful visibility and awareness of community places.

"We are excited to kick-off our community fundraiser in May, which is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month," remarked Tim Nguyen, Co-Chairman of the Convoy District Partnership. These signs will also foster new investment, entrepreneurship, and community events in Convoy, which has organically grown to become the cultural center of San Diego's diverse 433,000+ member Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community."

"Branding this impactful area with freeway signs will significantly benefit the local businesses and organizations, and I see it as a celebration of the AAPI community and an investment in a brighter future," Cate said.

In 2020, the Convoy District Partnership, a non-profit organization representing business owners, tenants and shoppers in San Diego's Convoy District area, worked with San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate and then-Assemblymember Todd Gloria to officially recognize Convoy as the "Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District."

Cate said this official designation from the City of San Diego allowed the Partnership to work with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to install "Convoy Asian Cultural District" freeway signs that direct drivers and visitors to the Convoy area.

A GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to make a donation to the fundraiser.

