City of Coronado approves then denies LGBTQ non-profit’s permit to hold dance

The Coronado City council is taking the issue of whether it will allow a South Bay youth group hold an alternative prom at one of its community rooms.

CORONADO, Calif. — Rainbow Spaces Executive director Nadia Kean-Ayub says her non-profit based in South San Diego County, applied in March to Coronado City Parks and Recreation department, to hold their alternative prom at the city's Nautilus Room for May 13.

“The soirée is more of an inclusive location where they can come as they are, they don't have to worry about how they dress, or the monetary value because everything is free,” said Kean-Ayub, who started Rainbow Spaces last October.

Kean-Ayub says the permit application was initially approved by the city to hold the soiree in May.

"We were approved, we were excited, we were going to come down and put down the deposit, but then they said they had questions,” said Kean-Ayub.

Questions about whether all 45 youths, who are to be in attendance were actual Coronado residents, and because the majority were not, their permit approval was rescinded.

"We are a non-profit, so we deserve the right to utilize that space,” said Kean-Ayub.

Kean-Ayub, who used to work for the City of Coronado as a dispatcher six years ago, held her wedding reception at the same community room she wants to rent for $430 an hour to hold the soiree, she was confused how other non-Coronado groups were allowed to use the space previously.

She says the city has given the ‘ok’ to Imperial Beach Boys and Girls Club and National City Kiwanis Club to hold non-resident private events. She took her concerns to the Coronado City council.

"The question before the city council today is more broad than any one organization,” said Mayor of Coronado Richard Bailey.

Bailey says the council will need to better clarify the bylaws at its Tuesday night meeting.

"My interpretation of the policy as it is written, is that it does allow for non-Coronado based organizations to have youth activity such as a dance in city facilities, and in just a few minutes here, the city council will be deliberating on whether or not that is the intention of our policy, and I am confident that they will probably agree to that interpretation as well,” said Bailey.

Kean-Ayub says the Coronado room is near a bus stop, which would be ideal for many students attending the soiree without cars.

"Until they take our deposit, I am going to stay on this to ensure that we have access to this,” said Kean-Ayub.

The city council meeting, which began at 4 p.m. lasted beyond 7 p.m. largely discussing a Cays Park development proposal, which garnered a packed room of parents and kids involved in sports speaking out against the project and keeping the park as is.

Discussion on the alternative prom permit was the last item on the agenda, and Kean-Ayub said city council members told her the permit would be re-approved.