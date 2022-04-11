Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently listed for sale at $40 million.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate.

Real estate agent Scott Aurich, who listed the property, gave our Heather Myers a tour.

From the crown molding to the floors, the décor, to the antiques and the fine details, the Crown Manor is impeccably preserved for a home built all the way back in 1902.

“For most places its huge, but for Coronado it's spectacular,” said Aurich. “There are no other houses that are even half this big. This is about 24,000 square feet.”

The Crown Manor is 24,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms, and five more rooms that could be converted into bedrooms. A potential buyer could also negotiate the purchase of all of the furnishings such as the furniture, the chandeliers, even the statement pieces like a dining room table that seats 16.

Ahead of the kitchen there is a “china room” where food is plated right before it's served. The cabinets hold glassware and dishes.

Through another swinging door is the kitchen, which was recently converted to a commercial-grade kitchen. There are stainless steel countertops and sinks as well as an industrial sized refrigerator, and even a giant mixer. The cooking range is large enough to prepare food for hundreds of guests. There's even a private tasting room equipped with a large wine fridge.

There are several staircases in this home, and not one but two elevators. Down a long hallway is the master bedroom, which is relatively quaint for this size of house but has spectacular ocean views.

“This was all re-done in the 90's when Larry Lawrence owned the house. He made this their master bathroom suite,” said Aurich while walking through a pink marble bathroom. “If you come around the corner, you will see his closet and in a second I will show you her closet.”

The master bedroom “gentleman’s closet” has rack after hanging rack for clothes and shelves for dozens of pairs of shoes.

Up a short flight of stairs, is the large room that used to be the lady’s closet. There is a seamstress room just for fitting custom clothing.

Beyond the closet, is a beauty salon equipped with two chairs, a massage or facial table, and even a mini nail salon.

Down another flight of stairs, if you push a bookcase open, you will walk into a speak easy.

“This speak easy was likely used during prohibition, it now comes with a full sized bar, flat screen TV's and a piano,” said Aurich.

Then, with the push of a button, we’re headed into one of the elevators to the guest wing. There are two floral wallpaper lined guest bedrooms where the Clintons stayed in the 90's during a visit to San Diego.

Just one floor down, there's a sauna, a salt water float spa, and a full sized gym. A step outside reveals a private courtyard and pool surrounded by large shady trees.

All of this sits on a 27,000 square foot lot along Coronado’s coveted Ocean Boulevard. If the house sells at $40 million, it will be the most expensive home ever sold on the peninsula.

