San Diego County launches 'Experience the Outdoors' program

The campaign is designed specially to attract people, children, teens and families, who haven’t been to parks, whether it’s because they don’t have outdoor equipment or aren’t aware of the free programs the County offers. The campaign will include a RAD regional parks events series that features a different County regional park and at least three events each month; a Ride On Mountain Biking Challenge and a Parks 101: first timer series. The latter series will teach participants outdoor essentials, under the direction of County staff, including things like how to hike and mountain-bike safely, how to camp, fish, kayak and even rock climb. It’s designed specifically for those people, who for various reasons, are newcomers to outdoor experiences. Fees are waived and all equipment is provided.