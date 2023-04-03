Development of brand new family-friendly park underway in Barrio Logan

The park stretches along southbound Interstate 5 between 29th street and 32nd and will include a splash pad, bike paths, and murals.

SAN DIEGO — After decades of struggle, crews broke ground on a linear park in Barrio Logan. It stretches southbound Interstate 5 between 29th and 32nd Street.

The $2.5 million investment aims to bring more green space to an area with long-needed environmental improvements.

When finished, it’ll be one of the first parks in the area, including a splash pad, bike path, and murals.

Right now, it's a parcel of land filled with soil that contains lead.

You only see these amazing parks north of the 8 [freeway], with the splash pad and much green space. We finally get to have that here too, where it’s greatly needed,” said Julie Corrales, who is part of the Environmental Health Coalition.

While it's uncommon for CALTRANS to build a park, state help must first bring stronger infrastructure.

That means replacing topsoil, adding new street lights, and building a privacy wall.

“So most of that budget had to go to remediating the soil.” Said Corrales.

Barrio Logan has struggled with steep inequities in their neighborhood, including families dealing with respiratory issues like asthma.

Organizations like the environmental health coalition say toxic air quality and industrial companies are to blame.

“We’re in the top five most polluted communities in the state. Our asthma rates for our emergency visits are significantly higher than the rest of the county's, said Corrales.

Activists said the park does not solve all the issues but is a step in the right direction.

People that attended today’s groundbreaking got a walk-through, showing the hopefully future of this area. That park is set to open in late fall.