Father and son create their own business at Juneteenth celebration on Father's Day

Entrepreneurship helps builds father and son relationship.

SAN DIEGO — Bruce Hanley and his son Bruce Jr. are father and son first, business partners second.

At first, Bruce Jr. started his own blue light blocker sunglasses and solar powered charger business called "Next Gen."

Six months ago, he decided to collaborate with his dad with “Brucci” merchandise.

They both attended the Black Biz Flea Market Juneteenth celebration at the World Beat Cultural Center selling t-shirts, backpacks, sunglasses and more.

They say working as a father-son duo isn’t always easy.

"It's a little bit of a power struggle. We have big personalities! I'm entrepreneurial and he's entrepreneurial. It's a little bit of a clash, but then you have humility and then we have team chemistry," said Bruce Jr.

"We've gotten closer. He's very intelligent. We've always butted heads. I have my doctorate degree; you're not smarter than me," Hanley jokes. "It's okay, I just love it," he laughs.

Yet, they say there are more good times than bad, especially when they're working together on Father's Day.

"It's phenomenal. Blood is thicker than mud, that is true. I love working with my son. We have a great relationship and we're making money," said Hanley.