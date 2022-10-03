Women in construction: Female empowerment in a male-dominated industry

March 6-12 is women in construction week and the City of San Diego wants to create a healthy work environment for them

SAN DIEGO — It might just look like any other roadside construction project you’ve seen. But to engineers Neda Shahrara and Samira Nourbaksh, the installation of 17,000 feet of new water pipes under Tierrasanta Blvd. is a beautiful as a painting in a gallery.

"The reason I chose civil engineering is because I always felt we are creating artworks," says Shahrara "I feel this is so rewarding that we're working in this industry and infrastructure. We're helping people. We're helping our society to move forward."

Both Shahrara and Nourbaksh work for the City of San Diego and work hands on with contractors at construction sites around the city. Historically, construction workers are predominantly male. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics only 10% of all construction workers are female.

Sarah Chavez, Loretta Graham and Pricilla Endres combined have dozens of years of experience working in construction for the City of San Diego. They’ve faced many challenges for simply being a woman in a male dominated field.

"I'm there to do my job, just like every other co-worker," says Graham "While I'm there, I get asked out on a date or dinner. It's not professional."

Only 10% of all those who work in construction are female. Thanks to the hard working women of the @CityofSanDiego who are striving to create a better working environment for female engineers and construction workers. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/bWwoKPFITZ — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettNews8) March 10, 2022

But there is always strength in solidarity and numbers. This January, the City formed a new committee: Women in Construction.

Twice a month, the committee meets virtually. It's a safe space for the hard-working women in the industry to share experiences, advice and pick each other up in the tough world of construction.

"We communicate, we share our stories and try to support each other and be there for each other in the world where we're just trying to make sure we stand out, but not too much," said Graham

"Just having these women as mentors," said Chavez. "Each one of us can help the next."

These women lace up their boots everyday and deserve the same respect of anyone else working on a construction site. Women passionate about creating a level playing field and turning San Diego into a work of art.

"There's a sense of pride in our job," said Graham "I am literally doing something everyday to make my city, my home a better place."