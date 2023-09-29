Local organizations and vendors came together for a community festival focused on empowering Hispanic women.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — La Maestra Community Health Centers hosted its Fiesta Hispana, a celebration with music, food and resources. Vendors part of the microcredit program showcased their craft at Friday’s event. Accessories, traditional clothing and several other items were sold at the event.

“It's a way for them to bring some of the skills and some of the culture, some of the craft that their able to provide, to provide an environment to sell those wears and promote their businesses,” La Maestra Health Center Director of Community Relations, Jacinto Perez said.

It's an annual celebration for the community to learn about local resources, it serves as a bridge to connect organizations with those in need.

“Someone told me about this program, I came here and they say you came to the right place and they directed me to get all my permits,” Perpuly Events, Owner Lucy Perpuly said.

Perpuly discovered resources available after she received a medical procedure. Since then, she has expanded her job from table and chair rentals to a catering business, all thanks to the support the center offered her.

“It's been so much help, it's been so much not just for me, for my family, for my coworkers …for everybody because now I am able to hire ladies from this same program that work with me,” Perpuly said.

La Maestra Community Health Centers empowers hispanic women through its workshops, events and resources but its a center dedicated to serve everyone.

“Right now we have people from the middle east, its open to the community we have people from Burma from other cultures and they are all welcome even though the name is Fiesta Hispana it welcomes everybody,” La Maestra Community Health Center, Economic Empowerment Program, Julia Macouzet said.

For more information on resources available at La Maestra Community Health Center, visit lamaestra.org