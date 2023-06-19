Golf tournament inspires San Diego inner-city youth

Admiral Chambers and Gordon Brown Sr. Golf Invitational raised funds to support the non-profit San Diego Inner City Junior Golf Foundation.

EL CAJON, Calif — For golfers, Gordon Brown and Admiral Lawrence Chambers, age is just a number.

"I'm 87 years old!" says Brown as the crowd cheers behind him.

Admiral Chambers is 94 years old, but you can’t tell by his swing. "I got good at one time. At this age, it's just a matter of a fact if I can stand up and hit," Chambers laughs. "It is a good deal."

Gordon Brown was the first African American to win the Camp Leroy Johnson All-Infantry Golf Tournament in 1962 and Admiral Chambers was the first African American to command a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.

They both played at the Singing Hills Golf Resort Monday, June 19 in an annual tournament named after them (Admiral Chambers and Gordon Brown Sr. 13th Year Golf Invitational) to support the non-profit San Diego Inner City Junior Golf Foundation founded by Brown and his son.

"We're showing the children the beauty of it all. There’s more than just football basketball, and baseball. Everyone can become a Tiger Woods if they are given the right opportunities," said Horace Brown, founder of San Diego Inner City Junior Golf Foundation and Gordon Brown's son.

"Mostly, it’s to promote inner-city golf. It's a great campaign. It keeps kids off drugs and keeps them off the streets. It's a worthy cause," said Admiral Chambers.

They not only teach kids golf skills, but life skills too.

Two teenage boys, 19-year-old Cyumaca College student Darius Eddington and 15-year-old La Jolla High School student Justin Woods have been involved in the program for several years.

"It teaches you how to stay calm and have emotional drive. I played football and my emotions can run high. You can't be angry on a golf course. You have to remain calm and relaxed. After being involved for 5 years now, people walk up to me and shake my hand. I feel a part of the community. I was never on the streets and I feel safe here," said Eddington.

"I think it's important to have programs like this, especially for kids who never really have opportunities," said Woods.

Proceeds from Monday's tournament go towards student scholarships.

"You’ve got to provide something to take away from the bullying on social media and this is a good way. You can't be on social media when you're swinging the golf club," said Admiral Chambers.