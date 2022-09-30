North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club to close for major makeover

The historic hotel will be closing on Oct. 1 for a $26 million transformation. Construction is expected to be complete in May of 2023.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club in North Park will be closing Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 for an extreme makeover.

It's designed by CH Projects, the same group that worked on other well-known restaurants and bars in San Diego like "Morning Glory", "Born and Raised", and "Raised by Wolves."

“We’ve never done a hotel before and have entered the process with humble trepidation, but we also haven’t found a hotel in San Diego that speaks to our nerve endings. This is an aspirational project. As the world becomes more corporatized we yearn for more individual places. We like environments that are independently operated and designed, so you can feel the heart and soul of the people behind the project,” says CH Projects founder Arsalun Tafazoli.

Below are some of the renderings of the $26 million transformation, which began with the purchase of the property three years ago.

“We want to bring the property back to what it was built for, as a destination social and entertainment hub for the citizens of San Diego and those who visit. Hotels seem like a natural progression for us, as I feel food and beverage is always the quintessence of a great hotel,” says Tafazoli.

Construction is expected to be complete in May of 2023.