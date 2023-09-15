Latinx flag raised outside San Diego Unified Headquarters for the first time

This flag raising ceremony marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in district history, the Latinx flag was raised outside San Diego Unified's headquarters Friday, marking the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

A large ceremony with several students, staff members, and their families was held.

"It's really important to recognize this day," said Adelina Ramirez, a junior at San Diego High School. "I think it's long overdue. I think it's important for students and educational leaders to take this time to recognize this month as well."

"I think this is a nice opportunity for us as a community to be seen and heard," said Samantha Blancas, an 8th grade student at Golden Hill.

According to SDUSD, on Tuesday, September 12, the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education adopted a resolution to recognize Latinx/e Heritage Month. The resolution and flag-raising coincides with the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, a period of time intrinsically linked to the independence anniversaries of several Latin American nations.

Students told CBS 8 they appreciate the district not only recognizing their culture but also celebrating it.

Dylan Valdivia Castillo, a 7th grader at Golden Hill, said his parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico.