Lightscape: The new after-dark experience opens for the holidays at San Diego Botanic Garden

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Botanic Garden is hosting "Lightscape" this holiday season. It's an enchanting after-dark experience with artistic installations that come to life with color, imagination and sound in Encinitas.

The outdoor one-mile walking trail is lit up with over one million holiday light displays that include tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and more.

Visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate and other festive drinks along the walking trail.

Dates & Times:

The six week run starts the weekend before Thanksgiving and continues through New Year’s Day.

November 18-20, 23, 25-27

December 1-4, 8-11, 14-23, 26-31

January 1

Holidays: Lightscape will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day and open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets are required for admittance with entry times available every 15 minutes from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. The average tour time from start to finish is 1.5 hours, although there is no time limit. Lightscape closes at 10 p.m.

Each day, the Garden will close at 4 p.m. for daytime guests and re-open for Lightscape guests at 5 p.m.

Ticket Information:

Member

General: $26 / $24

Children (3-12): $15 / $13

Non-Member

General: $29 / $27

Children (3-12): $18 / $16

Military (active, combat-disabled) & family with ID

General: $26 / $24

Children (3-12): $15 /$13

One discount applied only. No refunds. Exchanges accepted through November 1, 2022, for $10 per transaction and increase to $20 from November 2 to November 14. Ages 2 and under free.

Parking:

Parking is paid and required for all vehicles parking at designated event sites. Book your parking now and save!

Be sure to choose the same day as your Lightscape ticket when you reserve!

Prices: Advanced parking is $10 per vehicle. Onsite purchase parking is limited, and if available, is $20 per vehicle, due upon arrival.

The Garden Shuttle service that operates during the day will not be running for this event.