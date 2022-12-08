Lili's Creations dress shop celebrates 20th anniversary

Chula Vista bridal and Quinceanera dress shop celebrates two decades after overcoming the recession and pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A local bridal and Quinceanera dress shop in Chula Vista, Lili's Creations, is celebrating its 20th year in business.

"I just really love it here it's a really good place," said 16-year-old Nevaeh Cater.

Cater and Henessis De La Cruz shopped at Lili's Creations for their Quinceanera dresses.

"It's a very special day. It's your chance to be a real-life princess for a moment," De La Cruz said.

The shop has created so many special moments for people. It's also a place where friendships have blossomed.

"A lot of the people that I know or consider family are really just people we've met while working here," said 15-year-old Leonardo Villalobos and son of co-owner Ana Villabos.

The pandemic came close dulling the sparkle.

"I could see it in her eyes the devastation but said we're going to be okay. I've been through the recession on my own, we made it and I know we can handle this," Ana Villabos said.

The shop has proudly kept its doors open through every obstacle.

"Come on in. We're here. We turn everyone into a princess," Ana Villabos said.

Lili's Creations plans to keep making dreams come true for many years to come.

"I hope they stay open for a really long time so I can continue coming here and other girls can too," Cater said.